File image of Palestine Liberation Organization Secretary General Saeb Erekat during a press conference held at his office in Jericho, West Bank, Feb. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ATEF SAFADI

The head of the Palestine Liberation Organization on Wednesday said that Guatemala had chosen to be on the wrong side of History following the Central American country's opening of its new embassy in Jerusalem.

According to a statement by PLO Secretary General Saeb Erekat, Guatemala was siding with the violations of international law and human rights with this gesture and taking a hostile step against Palestinians and the Arab world.