Israelis hold placards reading 'This house belongs to all of us' during a protest against the controversial 'Nationality Bill' in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, 14 July 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli-Arab Knesset Member Ayman Odeh holds a signs reading 'Equality' during a protest against the controversial 'Nationality Bill' in Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

The Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization denounced that a controversial Jewish nation-state bill approved by the Israeli parliament was racist.

The legislation gives only Jewish people the right of self-determination in Israel and strips Arabic of its status as an official language to be left with a special status.