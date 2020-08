New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the Labour Party campaign launch in Auckland, New Zealand, 08 August 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the Labour Party campaign launch in Auckland, New Zealand, 08 August 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the Labour Party campaign launch in Auckland, New Zealand, 08 August 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand’s general election has been postponed by a month amid concerns surrounding the new COVID-19 outbreak, the country’s prime minister on Monday.

“I have decided on balance to move the election by four weeks to the 17th of October,” Jacinda Ardern said. The polls were due to be held on Sep. 19. EFE-EPA