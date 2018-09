A handout photo made available by the Press Information Department shows Imran Khan, Prime Minister-elect at a session of the National assembly in Islamabad, Pakistan, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PID HANDOUT

Pakistan's prime minister on Tuesday called for increased rights for refugees who were born in the country.

Imran Khan was speaking to the national assembly, outlining possible measures that would benefit thousands of refugees in Pakistan, particularly the large Afghan refugee community which has been settled in the country for decades.