British Prime Minister Theresa May (C) and Secretary State for Wales Alun Cairns (C-R) meet with traders during a visit to The Royal Welsh Winter Fair at the Royal Welsh Showground, Builth Wells, Wales, Britain, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

The British prime minister on Tuesday sought to downplay fears that her Brexit deal with the European Union would make landing a future bilateral trade deal with the United States tricky.

Theresa May recorded a statement in Wales after US President Donald Trump decided to weigh in on the conservative leader's progress on the UK's withdrawal from the bloc, which he said appeared to be a great deal for the EU but was not attractive to his administration.