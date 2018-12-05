efe-epaLondon

A Northern Irish regional party that props up the United Kingdom's minority Conservative government on Wednesday said the legal consequences of an Irish border backstop agreement proposed by the prime minister were unacceptable.

In a fresh blow to PM Theresa May, the right-wing Democratic Unionist Party said the border backstop, which would keep Northern Ireland in the customs union to avoid a hard border with the Republic of Ireland should talks collapse, would create an internal border within the UK.