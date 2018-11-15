efe-epaLondon

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday stuck with the preliminary Brexit agreement signed with Brussels despite heavy criticism from within her own party and two resignations by Cabinet officials.

Resignations from government, letters from conservative lawmakers calling for a no-confidence vote and harsh attacks from the opposition were among the difficulties May had to contend with on Thursday after her triumphant announcement the day before that her ministers supported the pact to withdraw the United Kingdom from the European Union.