Election officials tally votes for the Lok Sabha election using electronic voting machines at a counting center in Srinagar, Kashmir, India, May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Bharatiya Janta Party workers distribute sweets as the party leads the election results in Mumbai, India, May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian people watch the election results on a screen near the Bharatiya Janta Party office in Mumbai, India, May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Officials on Thursday began counting hundreds of millions of votes cast in staggered Indian elections with early projections indicating that the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party led by the incumbent prime minister was set for a historic comeback with a landslide electoral victory.

Tens of thousands of poll officials began the vote count at 8 am at thousands of counting centers across the country.