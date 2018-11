Members of the pro independence trade union USTKE man a barricade outside Noumea, French Pacific Territory of New Caledonia, Aug 4, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

A photo made available on Jul 18, 2010 shows the then French Prime Minister Francois Fillon participating during a military ceremony on Bir Hakeim square, accompanied by civil and military authorities of New Caledonia in Noumea, New Caledonia, France, Jul 17, 2010, before attending a ceremony where the Kanak flag (name of the island's natives) was handed to a French National Parliament member. EPA-EFE FILE/MARC KLEIN

President Emmanuel Macron has said the majority of voters who participated on Sunday in a referendum on independence in the French territory of New Caledonia have chosen to remain as part of France.

The results showed that 56.4 percent rejected independence from France in peaceful and high-turnout voting where separatists did better than some polls had previously suggested.