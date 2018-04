Indian students light candles and hold placards during a march in the northern city of Jammu on April 13, 2018, to protest against the rape and murder of Asifa Bano, a eight-year-old member of a nomadic Muslim community, in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

India's prime minister on Friday promised that justice would be served in the case of the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl and the rape of a 16-year-old girl in the country's northern region.

"I want to assure the country that no culprit will be spared; complete justice will be done. Our daughters will definitely get justice," Narendra Modi, of the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said in New Delhi amid an uproar over the crimes.