Devotees offer prayers outside the St. Anthony's Church where blast took place last Sunday Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr.28, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

The suicide bombers behind the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka assembled easily-available chemicals to make explosives, Sri Lanka’s prime minister has said, as authorities probe how the assailants acquired the technical knowledge to make the bombs.

In an interview with a small group of journalists, Ranil Wickremesinghe said the investigating authorities have been tracking the trail of explosives used to manufacture the bombs detonated on Apr. 21 to target churches and luxury hotels on the island.