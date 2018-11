A demonstrator holds a placard reading 'Orban (the prime minister) is a cruel, inhuman tyrant' as he and others protest against the amendment of the higher education law seen by many as an action aiming at the closure of the Central European University, founded by Hungarian born American billionaire businessman George Soros, in Budapest, Hungary, Apr 9, 2017. EFE-EPA (FILE)/Janos Marjai HUNGARY OUT

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) accompanied by his Macedonian counterpart Nikola Gruevski (R) reviewing a military guard of honor in Skopje, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, May 12, 2011. According to reports, Macedonian former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski has announced Nov 20, he had been granted political asylum in Hungary. Gruevski left Macedonia as Macedonian police has issued an arrest warrant after failing to appear to serve a two-year prison sentence he received for illegal purchase of a luxury automobile.

George Soros, founder and chairman of the Open Society Foundations prior to a meeting with EU commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels, Belgium, Apr 27,2017. The meeting will mainly focus on the situation in Hungary, including legislative measures that could force the closure of the Central European University in Budapest.

Macedonian Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski (L) and his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban shaking hands in the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, Nov 20, 2015. According to reports, Macedonian former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski announced Nov 20, he had been granted political asylum in Hungary.

The Hungarian prime minister vowed on Thursday his government would guarantee the safety of the former Macedonian PM who covertly fled last week to Budapest to avoid a prison sentence back home.

Nikola Gruevski, who was recently handed a two-year prison sentence accused of embezzlement, fled early last week to Hungary and was granted asylum by Magyar authorities after denouncing alleged death threats in Macedonia.