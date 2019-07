Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R) and the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape (L) attend a joint press statement at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, July 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R) listens during a joint statement with Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape (L) at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, July 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape speaks during a joint media statement with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, July 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Papua New Guinea’s prime minister on Monday insisted on the need to set an agenda for the closure of the immigrant detention center that Australia operates on Manus island.

"I’ve expressed clearly to minister Dutton that we need to establish a schedule and timetable towards full closure of the entire asylum processes,” said James Marape who appeared in a Canberra press conference alongside Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.