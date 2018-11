(FILE) General view of the parliament building ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAST IRHAM

A group of police officers, prison personnel and soldiers in Papua New Guinea stormed Parliament on Tuesday in the capital city Port Moresby in a row over unpaid allowances from the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Several government ministers and governors as well as opposition lawmakers were in the building during the raid, two days the APEC summit ended.