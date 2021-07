An undated handout photo shows an orca calf that was found stranded and separated from its family being cared for by volunteers in a temporary enclosure while the search continues for its family pod, in Plimmerton, New Zealand (issued July 14, 2021). EFE/HANDOUT/NEW ZEALAND DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION

New Zealand conservationists were searching for a pod of orcas sighted off the North Island's southwest coast on Wednesday in an effort to reunite a lost calf with its family.

The baby orca was discovered stranded on rocks in Plimmerton, about 28 kilometers northwest of Wellington, on Sunday afternoon.