The scenic bayside area of the Minato Mirai harbor district came alive Monday with thousands of swaying Eevees and Pikachus locking steps and having the time of their lives.

Cute screeches of "Pika-Pika" abounded as the most popular kids' pocket monster from the eponymous Nintendo video game series, took over the streets of Minato Mirai to the delight of onlookers, according to an efe-epa photojournalist on the ground.