Candles are lit and a picture of killed Gdansk Mayor is fixed at the Golden Gate in the Old Town in Gdansk, in the place where the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity (Wielka Orkiestra Swiatecznej Pomocy) was on scene, in Gdansk, Poland, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADAM WARLAWA POLAND OUT

(L-R) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Minister of Interior and Administration Joachim Brudzinski, President of the Constitutional Tribunal Julia Przylebska, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and Deputy PM Beata Szydlo attend a special mass to commemorate killed Mayor of Gdansk Pawel Adamowicz in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/PIOTR NOWAK POLAND OUT

The first page of the book of condolence for slain Gdasnk mayor Pawel Adamowitz at the European Solidarity Center in Gdansk, Poland, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Adam Warzawa POLAND OUT

The Polish interior minister warned on Wednesday that authorities would clamp down on expressions of hate following several arrests of people calling for murders after Gdansk's mayor died after being stabbed at a charity event.

Joachim Brudzinski said Polish police were actively pursuing individuals inciting hatred online after at least three people were arrested on Monday for publishing posts that celebrated the murder of Pawel Adamowicz.