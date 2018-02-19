Poland's foreign minister on Monday demanded an explanation from Israeli authorities as to how someone was able to deface the gates outside the Polish consulate in Tel Aviv with crudely-drawn swastikas and slurs.

The graffiti daubed on the exterior parameter of the consulate building appeared amid high tensions between Poland and Israel following Warsaw's recent decision to pass legislation making it illegal to implicate Poland in the events of the Holocaust, in which at least 6 million people, mainly Jews, were killed at the hands of the Nazis in World War II.