Candles are lit and a picture of killed Gdansk Mayor is fixed at the Golden Gate in the Old Town in Gdansk, in the place where the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity (Wielka Orkiestra Swiatecznej Pomocy) was on scene, in Gdansk, Poland, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADAM WARLAWA

The Polish capital on Tuesday began three days of official mourning to honor Pawel Adamowicz, the mayor of Gdansk who was assassinated during a public charity event.

Other major cities such as Krakow, Wroclaw and Gdansk, the Baltic port city where Adamowicz was mayor for two decades, are to follow suit.