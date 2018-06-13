Deputy Secretary General of NATO Rose Gottemoeller (C) pose for a photo during a meeting with NATO combat group soldiers in Bemowo Piskie, northern Poland, Mar 16, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ Pawel Szewczyk

A US M1 Abrams tank during the Anakonda 2016 military exercise at the military training grounds near Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, June 16, 2016. EFE- EPA (FILE) /MARCIN BIELECKI

Polish Minister of Defence Mariusz Blaszczak speaks during the openinig of the NATO Tiger Meet 2018 training at the 31st Tactical Aviation Base Poznan - Krzesiny in Krzesiny, central Poland, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ Jakub Kaczmarczyk

US Army soldiers take part in the Grand Polish Armed Forces Parade, marking Polish Armed Forces Day in Warsaw, Poland, Aug 15,2017. EFE-EPA (FILE) /RADEK PIETRUSZKA

The Polish minister of National Defense on Wednesday emphasized his country's interest the United States establishes a permanent military presence on its territory.

According to a 2018 proposal, the Polish Ministry of National Defense, suggested the permanent presence of a U.S. armored division in Poland, on dedicated U.S. military installations, which would help achieve that goal adding that such a force would be necessary to present an unequivocal challenge and deterrence to "Russia’s increasingly emboldened and dangerous posture threatening Europe".