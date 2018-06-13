The Polish minister of National Defense on Wednesday emphasized his country's interest the United States establishes a permanent military presence on its territory.
According to a 2018 proposal, the Polish Ministry of National Defense, suggested the permanent presence of a U.S. armored division in Poland, on dedicated U.S. military installations, which would help achieve that goal adding that such a force would be necessary to present an unequivocal challenge and deterrence to "Russia’s increasingly emboldened and dangerous posture threatening Europe".