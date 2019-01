Steam rises from the city and Lake Michigan as the sun comes up in Chicago, Illinois USA, Jan 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

A man tosses hot water into the freezing cold air by Lake Michigan in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Jan 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

The James Versluis breaks ice on the frozen Chicago River near Navy Pier in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

Ice and snow builds up along Lake Michigan in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Jan 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

A man walks on North Avenue Beach as the sun rises over Lake Michigan in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Jan 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

Snow and ice blanketed large parts of the Midwest of the United States on Wednesday, as Chicago recorded the lowest temperatures for over 34 years, authorities said.

Lows of -23 degrees Fahrenheit (-30.5 Celsius) were registered at O’Hare airport in Chicago, which also recorded wind chills of -52 degrees Fahrenheit, while the city of Rockford in Illinois saw temperatures plummet to -25 degrees Fahrenheit, the National Weather Service said.