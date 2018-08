Police block off a main road at Wheeler Boulevard in Moncton, a city in the Eastern Canadian province of New Brunswick, on June 5, 2014, during a search for a man suspected of killing three Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers. At least four people - two of them law-enforcement officers -were killed in a shooting on Aug. 10, 2018, in Fredericton, New Brunswick's capital.

Two of the four people killed in a shooting Friday morning in the eastern Canadian city of Fredericton were law-enforcement officers, local police said.

"Of the four people killed in this morning's shootings on Brookside Drive, two were Fredericton Police officers. No names are being released at this time. Please appreciate this is a difficult time for their families and our colleagues," the Fredericton Police force said on Twitter.