Neighbours look out onto the house where a missing girl was rescued by Western Australian Police earlier this morning in the suburb of Brockman, Carnarvon, Western Australia, 03 November 2021. EFE-EPA/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A car is parked at the house where a missing girl was rescued by Western Australian Police earlier this morning in the suburb of Brockman, Carnarvon, Western Australia, 03 November 2021. EFE-EPA/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A four-year-old kidnapped girl and her mother Ellie Smith (L) are seen leaving a house where she spent her first night after being rescued; in Carnarvon, Australia, 04 November 2021. EFE-EPA/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An Australian girl rescued in a house after 18 days missing is "physically well" and behaving normally, police said Thursday, adding that a male suspect had been detained in relation to the kidnapping.

Authorities, who visited the 4-year-old toddler Thursday at her family home in the town of Carnarvon, said at a press conference that the medical examination showed she wasn’t physically harmed. They said specialists would evaluate the girl’s psychological health when possible.