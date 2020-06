A 19 May 2020 photo that shows Neilton da Costa Pinto grieving the death of his son, Joao Pedro Mattos Pinto, who died on 18 May 2020 during a police operation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda/File

A 21 June 2020 photo of a silent march in the Sao Paulo district of Vila Clara in honor of Guilherme Silva Guedes, a 15-year-old who died during a police operation in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 14 June 2020. EPA-EFE/Leo Barrilari

The death of George Floyd has led to a brighter spotlight being shined on police abuse in Brazil, where there has been a sharp rise in law-enforcement-related violence in recent months and security forces are suspected of killing two black teenagers over the past five weeks.

Guilherme Silva Guedes, a 15-year-old who lived on Sao Paulo's outskirts; and Joao Pedro Mattos, a 14-year-old from the Rio de Janeiro metropolitan area, died as a result of purported police violence.