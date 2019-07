Anti-extradition bill protesters take part in a rally against the police brutality in Hong Kong, China, 28 July 2019.EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Riot police stand guard during a rally against the police brutality in Hong Kong, China, 28 July 2019. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Riot police fire tear gas to disperse protesters taking part in a rally against the police brutality in Hong Kong, China, 28 July 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a rally against the police brutality in Hong Kong, China, 28 July 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Riot police in action against protesters during a rally against the police brutality in Hong Kong, China, 28 July 2019. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a rally against the police brutality in Hong Kong, China, 28 July 2019. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A fresh protest banned by Hong Kong authorities saw protesters clash with riot police on Sunday, with tear gas fired to disperse the crowd.

At least a dozen people were arrested and several ambulances were at the scene of the demonstration, according to local media.