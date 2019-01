King Sultan Mohammad V arrives during the opening of the first sitting of Malaysia's 14th Parliament at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, Jul.17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/AHMAD YUSNI

Three people, including a woman, have been arrested on sedition charges in Malaysia for allegedly insulting King Muhammad V on social media after he announced his abdication for unspecified reasons, police said on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Royal Malaysia Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said two men aged 27 and 46 and a woman, 26, were arrested on Tuesday.