Spanish police on Friday arrested a further suspect linked to a drug-trafficking ring from the country's northwest, raising the total number of detainees to 27, during an ongoing police operation against the smuggling of cocaine into Europe, official sources told EFE.

The man, identified by the initials RDM, is a suspected member of the so-called "Charlines Clan" – allegedly dedicated to the introduction of cocaine through Atlantic Ocean ports in the northwestern region of Galicia – which police say has now been dismantled over the course of the year-old police operation.