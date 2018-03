Two men on trial for being in a same-sex relationship are escorted to the courtroom at the Sharia court in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, May. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A man is whipped in front of the public as punishment for being in a same-sex relationship in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, May 23, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Police in the conservative province of Aceh have arrested two university students accused of same-sex relations after a raid, LGBT activists confirmed on Friday.

Local residents in Banda Aceh, the capital of Aceh, the only province in Indonesia that adheres to the strict code of Islamic Sharia law, broke into the student accommodation on Thursday, confiscated condoms and telephones, and handed them over to the authorities, an activist, who requested anonymity, told EFE.