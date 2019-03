Armed police at the scene where a shooting took place at the 24 Oktoberplace in Utrecht, The Netherlands, Mar. 18, 2019. EN EPA/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Armed police and a body (R) at the scene where a shooting took place at the 24 Oktoberplace in Utrecht, The Netherlands, Mar. 18, 2019. EPA/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

A man has been arrested on Monday after a shooting on a tram that killed three people and injured five in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

Police said on Twitter that officers have “arrested a man for his involvement in the shooting,” which authorities say appears to be a terror attack.