Russian police clash with participants at a liberal opposition rally organized by their leader Alexei Navalny, prior to the official inauguration of President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russian police arrest a participant at a liberal opposition rally organized by their leader Alexei Navalny, prior to the official inauguration of President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Young activists take part in a liberal opposition rally organized by their leader Alexei Navalny, prior to the official inauguration of President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russian police arrest participants at a liberal opposition rally organized by their leader Alexei Navalny, prior to the official inauguration of President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russian police on Saturday arrested the country's main opposition leader at a massive Moscow rally he had organized to protest the upcoming swearing in of President Vladimir Putin for a fourth term.

Under the slogan "He Is Not Our Tsar," the protest attracted thousands of young demonstrators in the Russian capital and in St Petersburg who were met with force by police _ who had warned against attending the unauthorized march _ according to the pro-opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta.