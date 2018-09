A placard with hashtag #allforJan is seen as people participate in a rally called 'Let's stand for decency in Slovakia' in Bratislava, Slovakia, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Police officers secure the crime site where Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak was found shot dead together with his girlfriend Martina in Velka Maca near Bratislava, Slovakia, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAL SMRCOK

Candles are placed during a march in memory of murdered Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak in front of the Slovak government building in Bratislava, Slovakia, Feb. 28, 2018. Kuciak was found shot dead together with his girlfriend Martina in Velka Maca near Bratislava. EPA-EFE FILE/MATEJ KALINA

Police in Slovakia have arrested several people in connection with the killing of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee in February, the country's prime minister said Thursday.

In a post on his Facebook account, Peter Pellegrini also praised the work of the investigators and the prosecution.