Iraqi protesters receive a medical treatment at a hospital in Basra city, 500km from Baghdad in southern Iraq, Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAIDER AL-ASSADEE

An Iraqi walks as smoke rise from the building of Basra governrate in central Basra city, 500km from Baghdad in southern Iraq, Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAIDER AL-ASSADEE

An Iraqi soldier inspects the aftermath of clashes between protesters and Iraqi soldiers outside the building of Basra governrate in central Basra city, 500km from Baghdad in southern Iraq, Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAIDER AL-ASSADEE

Police broke up a protest in the oil-rich southern Iraqi province of Basra on Wednesday, a day after the deaths of several demonstrators in clashes with security forces.

An Iraqi police spokesman told EFE that at least five protesters had inhaled large amounts of the tear gas used by officers to disperse the march, in which hundreds of people participated.