Image handout released by Spain's Policia Nacional shows an impounded weapon's cache after the arrest in Seville of two individuals allegedly belonging to a gun-running operation specialized in rebuilding fully operational weapons from cannibalized parts, according to a police statement issued Jan 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/Policía Nacional HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Spain's national police on Thursday arrested two individuals who allegedly belong to a gun-running operation specialized in rebuilding fully operational weapons from cannibalized parts, according to a police statement.

The alleged mastermind behind the illegal arms trade is a man, identified by the initials A.F.V., who created a clandestine European network of gun part suppliers and who has now been charged with gun-running and illegal ammunition and combat weapons storage.