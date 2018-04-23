Police in Nashville, Tennessee, announced Monday that they arrested the suspect in the weekend shooting at a local Waffle House that left four people dead and two seriously injured.
"Travis Reinking apprehended moments ago in a wooded area near Old Hickory Blvd & Hobson Pk.," said the Metro Nashville Police Department on its Twitter account, referring to Travis J. Reinking, the only suspect in the mass shooting, but the department provided no further details on the police search and capture operation.