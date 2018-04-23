Photo provided by the Metro Nashville Police Department showing Travis Reinking, the lone suspect in the Waffle House shooting on April 22, 2018, that left four people dead and two serious wounded, after his arrest on April 23. EFE-EPA

A handout photo made available by the Metro Nashville Police Department shows the AR-15 style rifle used by gunman Travis Reinking to kill four people during a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville, Tennessee, on April 22, 2018 (issued April 23, 2018). EFE/EPA/METRO NASHVILLE PD / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

James Shaw Jr., hailed as a hero after he wrestled an assault rifle away from a gunman at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville, Tennessee, speaks during a press conference in Nashville on April 22, 2018. EFE/EPA/RICK MUSACCHIO

Police in Nashville, Tennessee, announced Monday that they arrested the suspect in the weekend shooting at a local Waffle House that left four people dead and two seriously injured.

"Travis Reinking apprehended moments ago in a wooded area near Old Hickory Blvd & Hobson Pk.," said the Metro Nashville Police Department on its Twitter account, referring to Travis J. Reinking, the only suspect in the mass shooting, but the department provided no further details on the police search and capture operation.