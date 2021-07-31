At least one person was detained here Friday when police intervened to prevent right-wing activists from attacking a rally organized by Ukraine's LGBT community.
Police clash with rightists at LGBT event in Ukraine
LGBT activists and their supporters dance during a rave outside the Ukrainian presidential office in Kiev on Friday, 30 July 2021. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
LGBT activists and their supporters dance during a rave outside the Ukrainian presidential office in Kiev on Friday, 30 July 2021. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Ukrainian police clash with right-wing activists trying to prevent a LGBT rally in Kiev on Friday, 30 July 2021. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Ukrainian police detain a right-wing activist trying to disrupt an LGBT rally in Kiev on Friday, 30 July 2021. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO