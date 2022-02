Canadian police clear Covid-19 protesters near the parliament building in Ottawa on 19 February 2022. EFE/EPA/AMRU SALAHUDDIEN

Canadian police turn out in riot gear to clear Covid-19 protesters from the center of Ottawa on 19 February 2022. EFE/EPA/AMRU SALAHUDDIEN

Canadian police clear Covid-19 protesters from outside the parliament building in Ottawa on 19 February 2022. EFE/EPA/AMRU SALAHUDDIEN

Most of the trucks parked for three weeks near Canada's parliament building in Ottawa as part of a protest against Covid-19 health measures have been removed, police said Saturday.

"This occupation is now over," Ottawa interim police chief Steve Bell told a press conference, though he added that the law enforcement operation was "still moving forward."