Forensic experts work in the area where an armed group attacked Jose Manuel De Anda in the municipality of El Salto, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Dec. 5, 2018. The operations director of El Salto Police was mudered and one of his colleagues got wounded by a group of gunmen who fled the scene. EPA-EFE/ Francisco Guasco

The head of operations for the municipal police in the western Mexican town of El Salto was murdered Wednesday, the Jalisco state Attorney General's Office said.

The attack on Jose Manuel De Anda occurred during the morning as he was driving home at the end of his shift, the AG Office said in a statement.