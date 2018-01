Scene of a massive shooting at a club in Fortaleza, Brazil, on Jan. 27, 2018, in which 4 people were killed and six more wounded in an incident that suspects say was a settling of scores between rival gangs in the drug-trafficking trade. EFE-EPA/Cid Barbosa/Diario do Nordeste

Police confirmed Saturday that 14 people were killed and six more wounded in a shooting attack in the Brazilian city of Fortaleza, an incident that suspects say was a settling of scores between rival gangs in the drug-trafficking trade.

The incident occurred before dawn Saturday morning at a club in the poverty-stricken Cajazeiras district of Fortaleza, capital of the northeastern state of Ceara, when an armed group showed up at the club and opened fire in a patio where a party was being held.