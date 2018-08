A handout picture released by the Mexican Federal Police on 2 August 2018 shows a shipment of crystal meth found at the Mexico City airport. The Mexican Federal Police seized at Mexico City's International Airport a 120-kilo cache of crystal meth drugs, valued at $76 million, destined for Sydney, Australia. EPA-EFE/Mexican Federal Police/ HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout picture released by the Mexican Federal Police on 2 August 2018 shows a sample taken from a shipment of crystal meth found at the Mexico City airport. The Mexican Federal Police seized at Mexico City's International Airport a 120-kilo cache of crystal meth drugs, valued at $76 million, destined for Sydney, Australia. EPA-EFE/Mexican Federal Police/ HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Federal Police of Mexico on Thursday seized a shipment containing 120 kilograms of methamphetamine, worth $76 million, at the Mexico City International Airport, destined for Sydney, Australia.

The National Security Commission (CNS) said that the cargo was found in the loading area for import and export goods at the airport.