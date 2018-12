An Indian police officer throws a tear smoke canister towards women of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) during a protest in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian army soldier stands guard on a road near Badami Bagh Army cantonment in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) supporters try to protect their chairman Yasin Malik as policemen try to detain Malik during a protest march in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Women supporters of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) shout slogans during a protest march in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik and his supporters wear white shrouds inscribed with the slogans like 'Indian army kill us all', during a protest march in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Police on Monday cracked down on protesters marching toward a military base in Srinagar, the summer capital of India-administered Kashmir, to protest recent killings of civilians by security forces.

The protesters were dispersed with tear smoke shells and a curfew was imposed to thwart the protest, called "Kill us All", organized by the Joint Resistance Leadership, an alliance of top separatist leaders in Kashmir.