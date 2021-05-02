Police criticize 'unacceptable violence' at Berlin May Day protests

Berlin (Germany), 01/05/2021.- Riot police take position in front of a burning barricade during a protest on May Day in Berlin, Germany, 01 May 2021. In 2021, May Day protests again take place under restrictions due to the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus crisis which causes the Covid-19 disease.

Riot police take a person into custody in front of a burning barricade during the protest.

Riot police take position next to a burning barricade during the protest.

Firefighters extinguish a fire on a street during the protest.