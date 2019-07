Hundreds of members of the Mexican Federal Police demonstrate on July 3, 2019, in Mexico City against being incorporated into the National Guard, a new security force created by the Mexican government. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

Federal Police chief Patricia Trujillo, who was beaten and called a "traitor" by some of her protesting fellow officers earlier in the day, holds a press conference on July 3, 2019, after hundreds of members of the force demonstrated in Mexico City against being incorporated into the National Guard, a new security force created by the Mexican government. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

Hundreds of Mexican Federal Police officers demonstrated Wednesday in this capital against the National Guard, a new security force recently created by the administration.

The protest is taking place at the Federal Police Command Center in the Iztapalapa district in eastern Mexico City.