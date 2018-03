Policemen escort two men who were arrested during an operation against human trafficking in Santander, northern Spain, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/PEDRO PUENTE HOYOS

Policemen escort two men who were arrested during an operation against human trafficking in Santander, northern Spain, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/PEDRO PUENTE HOYOS

Spanish police have arrested six people in the north of the country in relation to an operation targeting a suspected human trafficking ring, investigative sources told EFE Monday.

Officers from Spain's Civil Guard, a semi-militarized police force, arrested four people in the Biscay province of the Basque region and two others in Santander, Cantabria.