Task Force officers executing a search warrant at an undisclosed property in Western Australia on Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ WA Police Handout/NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Six people have been detained in an alleged child sexual abuse case involving at least five children, most of whom were aged under 10 at the time of the incident, the WA police said Friday.

The WA police had launched a special Task Force last month to investigate the incident that came to light when videos had surfaced showing several adults engaging in sexual acts with an eight year old girl.