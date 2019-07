Russian riot police detain participants of a liberal opposition protest action in front of Moscow Mayor's office in Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian riot police detain participant of a liberal opposition protest action in front of Moscow Mayor's office in Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian riot police patrol area around t of Moscow Mayor's office, where a liberal opposition organized unsanctioned protest action in Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

A participant of a liberal opposition protest action in front of Moscow Mayor's office looks out of a police truck in Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

A participant of a liberal opposition protest action in front of Moscow Mayor's office looks out of a police truck in Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian police arrested several political candidates on Saturday hours before an unauthorized demonstration in Moscow against the veto of independent nominees in municipal elections.

A number of political opponents were detained, including Dmitri Gudkov, Ivan Zhdanov and Yulia Galiamina, ahead of a demonstration in front of the Moscow City Council building.