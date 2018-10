Catalan regional President, Quim Torra (R), and Catalan Parliament's Speaker, Roger Torrent(2-R) pass near a sign reading 'Disobey or Resign' during a protest called by the Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR) on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Catalan illegal independence referendum held back 01 October 2017, in Barcelona, Spain, 01 October 2018. Activists of CDR have organized different and simultaneous 'surprise actions' to commemorate 1-O, including the blockade of the high speed train line AVE in Girona. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

Catalonian riot police members during a protest on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Catalan illegal independence referendum held back 01 October 2017, in Girona, Spain, 01 October 2018.

People and Catalonian riot police members clash during a protest on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Catalan illegal independence referendum held back 01 October 2017, in Girona, Spain, 01 October 2018.

A demonstrator throws stones against Catalonia riot police members during a protest on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Catalan illegal independence referendum held back 01 October 2017, in Barcelona, Spain, 01 October 2018.

A demonstrator during a protest on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Catalan illegal independence referendum held back 01 October 2017, in Barcelona, Spain, 01 October 2018.

The Catalan autonomous police on Monday dispersed hundreds of Catalan separatists who were demonstrating in front of the regional Parliament and the Headquarters of the National Police in Barcelona.

Hundreds of people gathered on Monday before both venues at the end of a demonstration called in the Catalan capital to mark the first anniversary of the northeastern region's illegal referendum on secession.