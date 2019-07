President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev speaks to the media at a press conference after winning the June 9, 2019, presidential election with 70.76 percent of the vote. EPA-EFE/Igor Kovalenko

Dozens of people who tried to hold protests on Saturday in Almaty, Nur-Sultan and other cities of Kazakhstan were dispersed by police, the Interior Ministry's press service said.

"Despite repeated warnings from the General Prosecutor's Office, isolated citizens allowed themselves to be led by the provocative calls of the banned extremist organization (Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan, founded by fugitive banker Mukhtar Ablyazov)," the ministry said.