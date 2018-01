Emergency personnel lift an injured man into an ambulance on Jan. 18, 2018, after a driver who suffered an epileptic seizure plowed into a group of pedestrians near Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil). A baby girl was killed and 16 others were injured in the accident. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Injured people lie on the ground on Jan. 18, 2018, at the place where a driver plowed into a crowd of pedestrians near the famed Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) after suffering an epileptic attack. A baby girl was killed and 16 others were injured in the accident. EPA-EFE/Andrea Usero

Authorities conduct an investigation after a driver who suffered an epileptic attack plowed into a group of pedestrians near the famed Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) on Jan. 18, 2018. A baby girl was killed and 16 others were injured in the accident. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A driver who killed a baby girl and injured 16 others when he plowed into a crowd near this Brazilian metropolis' famed Copacabana beach had a suspended license, police said Friday.

Police said the driver, identified as Antonio Almeida Anaquim, was not under the effect of alcohol but that his license had been suspended due to excessive infractions.