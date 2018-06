Palestinian protesters run after Palestinian special police fired a tear gas during a protest after the Ramadan Iftar meal breaking in the West Bank town of Ramallah, 13 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SHADI HATEM

A Palestinian special police officer fires a tear gas towards Palestinian protesters as they take part in a protest after the Ramadan Iftar meal breaking in the West Bank town of Ramallah, 13 June 2018. Protesters demand Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to end Palestinian Authority's financial sanctions on the Gaza Strip. EPA-EFE/SHADI HATEM

Palestinian police and the Fatah Youth Movement on Wednesday violently suppressed a protest in Ramallah which called for the lifting of sanctions imposed in Gaza by the Palestinian National Authority (PNA).

Shortly before 18.30 GMT, the time the protest was meant to start, the police warned the demonstrators who were arriving at Al-Manara Square to move away and avoid police charges, before launching tear gas and sound grenades.