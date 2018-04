Police haul away a vehicle containing five bodies that was abandoned near the prosecutor's office and the police department in the Mexican Caribbean resort city of Cancun on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

Five bodies were found Wednesday morning inside an abandoned vehicle near the prosecutor's office and the police department in the Mexican Caribbean resort city of Cancun, police said.

An unidentified person called the city's emergency phone line to report that several bodies were inside an automobile parked outside a gym near the government offices.